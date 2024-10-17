Loreal Sarkisian slays in black cowboy fit despite Texas-sized mistake
Loreal Sarkisian just celebrated her 39th birthday week like a queen in an all-white fit, and despite a major fashion faux pas for her actual birthday outfit, her latest look puts her way ahead on the fit scoreboard — even if it was on accident.
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, Loreal is the stylist behind Steve’s viral blazer and has her own unique styles like these insane jeweled platform heels, or this lingerie corset top stunner.
One of her best looks may have been her latest, which happened by mistake. Loreal said this cowgirl look was the result of, “when you’re in a rush & you accidentally put your cowboy hat on backwards, but somehow it still works 🤠💁♀️.”
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian tags Steve Sarkisian in ‘best birthday gift’
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian goes makeup-free casual in Texas return after Paris trip
Make no mistake about it, Loreal looks incredible with this backwards look.
Besides looking like the baddest cowgirl out there, Loreal was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. She was named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Loreal definitely should wear this made-up fit to this weekend’s massive Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs game on Saturday in Austin. Maybe just in burnt orange color.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude