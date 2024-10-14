Loreal Sarkisian makes major fashion mistake for actual birthday fit
Loreal Sarkisian just turned 39 on Saturday and celebrated in a fit made for a birthday queen — there was just something very familiar about it.
The “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” and fashion stylist first crushed in a “bad guy” leopard-print dress, and then wore the ultimate all-white look during a whole week of birthday fashion celebrations. She even got “the best birthday gift” when the Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners in the 120th edition of the Red River Rivalry and Steve Sarkisian put on the famed Golden Hat Trophy.
Loreal has had an amazing month of fashion. She just returned to Austin, Texas, after a European trip for Fashion Month where she was seen in London and Paris slaying in looks like this corset top and suit and these insane jeweled platform heels and minidress combo.
On Sunday, Loreal showed off her actual birthday fit and it happened to be a very similar to the other leopard-print dress from earlier in the week. Here’s what she posted on Instagram.
It almost looks identical to the leopard-print look fit just a few days apart. That’s a big fashion faux pas to rock similar fits so closely together, especially when you are an influencer setting the trends. Compare the one above to the other dress below.
Make no mistake about it, Loreal looks amazing in both dresses. That’s not the issue when it comes to fashion “rules.”
At least it appears she really enjoyed her birthday. She captioned the newest post, "Feeling beyond grateful for all the love and birthday wishes! Thank you all for making my day extra special yesterday ✨ Here's to another year of growth, blessings, and endless gratitude. 💖✨ XOLO 🤍”
Fashion mistake or not, Loreal is still making a big name for herself in the industry.
