Loreal Sarkisian wears wild denim jumpsuit showing off Texas football fits

The stylist and wife of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian previews this season looks while in a stunning one before Saturday’s big game.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The big Texas Longhorns football game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes is just days away on Saturday, August 30. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian showed on Monday she’s ready for the season with her fit game lined up, giving a preview of what’s to come while in a wild new look.

The 39-year-old Loreal is a stylist and now a mother to the couple’s first child, a boy named Amays that they just had in April. Loreal has shown a glimpse of him and even taken him on her private jet trips for work.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
Steve and Loreal in the offseason. / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Last season Loreal was a fit queen despite hiding her baby bump under some perfect fits like her all-white denim cowgirl stunner, and her burn orange leather skirt while crushing 51-year-old Steve in a pregame photo.

She certainly looks ready for this season with her recent miniskirt winner, and now a crazy all-denim look while on Fox in Austin where she previewed her game day looks with racks of clothes (scroll through).

There’s definitely some interesting fashion on there, including the possible return of her viral Thanksgiving Daisy Dukes look.

Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020.

What will “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” break out to root on her man’s team when No. 1 Texas travels to Columbus, Ohio, to take on No. 3 Ohio State? Stay tuned.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

