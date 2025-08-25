Loreal Sarkisian wears wild denim jumpsuit showing off Texas football fits
The big Texas Longhorns football game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes is just days away on Saturday, August 30. Head coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian showed on Monday she’s ready for the season with her fit game lined up, giving a preview of what’s to come while in a wild new look.
The 39-year-old Loreal is a stylist and now a mother to the couple’s first child, a boy named Amays that they just had in April. Loreal has shown a glimpse of him and even taken him on her private jet trips for work.
Last season Loreal was a fit queen despite hiding her baby bump under some perfect fits like her all-white denim cowgirl stunner, and her burn orange leather skirt while crushing 51-year-old Steve in a pregame photo.
She certainly looks ready for this season with her recent miniskirt winner, and now a crazy all-denim look while on Fox in Austin where she previewed her game day looks with racks of clothes (scroll through).
There’s definitely some interesting fashion on there, including the possible return of her viral Thanksgiving Daisy Dukes look.
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020.
What will “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” break out to root on her man’s team when No. 1 Texas travels to Columbus, Ohio, to take on No. 3 Ohio State? Stay tuned.