Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal has obnoxious cringe post flexing private jet life
For those that follow us at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, you know that we're huge fans of the First Lady of Texas Football Loreal Sarkisian.
We love her style, sophistication, and inspirational quotes while now also juggling being a new mom for baby boy Amays, not to mention the constant spotlight of being the wife of Texas Longhorns football head coach Steve Sarkisian.
But no offense Mrs. Sarkisian, when you preach about how hard it is to juggle it all as an aspiring fashion influencer and stylist, please don't flaunt the private jet lifestyle in our face.
Believe it or not, the 99% of us, my wife included, do it all too without a pj at their beck and call.
Posting on her Instagram stories, Loreal writes on her overlay caption flexing said private jet, "XOLO... Looking back at my calendar this past week, I honestly don't know how it all got done. But here's the truth: when you love what you do, and when your clients become family, the work transforms into unforgettable moments."
Mrs. Sarkisian often posts words of affirmation, and if the setting was anything other than a private jet, it would probably ring more appropriate. Most of us juggle a career and parenting without the means of the rich and fabulous. So having those means is fantastic, but don't pretend it doesn't make it a lot easier.
"To every current and future stylist asking, 'how do you do it?,'" she continues. "It's passion, discipline, and remembering that the journey is bigger than clothes. Fashion is the tool, but connection is the fuel."
The fuel on the private jet makes those connections easier to come by. But yes, passion and discipline are always key too.
Maybe the stress of the Texas-Ohio State Buckeyes showdown is weighing on her, as she will certainly be flying there on another private jet as she juggles it all.
