Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles for Texas wives lunch in summer dress
Steve Sarkisian is getting ready for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns to take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30 in Columbus, Ohio, in the first game of the college football season. His wife Loreal Sarkisian, meanwhile, is already in midseason form with her fits at an annual wives brunch.
Loreal, 39, and the 51-year-old Steve just had their first child in April and will have little Texas fan in their baby boy Amays to cheer on the team. The stylist Loreal has been hard at work balancing being a new mom and her job. She’s also been showing off some stunning fashion like her zebra-print minidress while traveling to SEC rival territory.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal calls ‘BS’ on fashion myth while stunning in all white
She was quite the hit last season on game days with looks like her all-white denim cowgirl, and her burnt orange leather stunner.
Loreal then dropped this summer dress winner for the Annual Wives Brunch.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks luxury fit showing off personal makeup artist
And amongst the the other ladies in this photo:
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in the summer of 2024.
She certainly knows how to stand out in a crowd and will do so again no doubt when football season kicks off in a matter of days.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal