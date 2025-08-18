The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles for Texas wives lunch in summer dress

The wife of the Texas Longhorns coach looks ready for the start of football with her fits game.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Steve Sarkisian is getting ready for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns to take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30 in Columbus, Ohio, in the first game of the college football season. His wife Loreal Sarkisian, meanwhile, is already in midseason form with her fits at an annual wives brunch.

Loreal, 39, and the 51-year-old Steve just had their first child in April and will have little Texas fan in their baby boy Amays to cheer on the team. The stylist Loreal has been hard at work balancing being a new mom and her job. She’s also been showing off some stunning fashion like her zebra-print minidress while traveling to SEC rival territory.

She was quite the hit last season on game days with looks like her all-white denim cowgirl, and her burnt orange leather stunner.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
Steve and Loreal are ready to Hook ‘Em for the season. / @lorealsarkisian/Instagram

Loreal then dropped this summer dress winner for the Annual Wives Brunch.

And amongst the the other ladies in this photo:

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in the summer of 2024.

She certainly knows how to stand out in a crowd and will do so again no doubt when football season kicks off in a matter of days.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

