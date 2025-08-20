Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes their baby, private jet before Texas season
Loreal Sarkisian is working hard to balance being a new mom with her job as a stylist while husband Steve Sarkisian readies for the Texas Longhorns football season.
The 39-year-old Loreal and the 51-year-old coach have been married since 2020 and “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” has been a hit at games with her fashion like her all-white denim cowgirl look, and her burnt orange leather skirt while upstaging her husband for a big playoff game.

This offseason in April the couple had its first child, a baby boy named Amays. They haven’t revealed the baby fully yet to the public, but just gave a glimpse of him — while working of course.
Work hasn’t stopped for the busy stylist Loreal who just took a trip in an amazing zebra-print outfit in SEC rival territory, and then had a Texas wives annual brunch where she certainly stood out.
For her latest adventure, Loreal flexed the private jet with the baby stroller and her Chanel bag.

And then she was with the baby covered in the stroller.
We can’t wait to fully meet the little Longhorns fan, as well as see what amazing fits mom dons for games.
Steve and No. 1 Texas open up at the defending champion Ohio State Bueckeyes on August 30. Will Loreal (and Amays) be there?
