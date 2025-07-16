The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares first glimpse of baby Amays while working

Loreal Sarkisian has been extremely private about her newborn son with the Texas Longhorns football head coach, so it was a surprise to get a rare look.

Matthew Graham

The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football gave us the first glimpse of her baby son Amays.

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, has been extremely private about the birth of their son, going so far as to hide her pregnancy publicly, which she denies, before announcing to the world that he had been born.

Loreal Sarkisian
Now in an adorable image of her (presuming it's Loreal) cuddling Amays that she posted on her Instagram Stories, we catch our first image of her precious newborn while she's working.

Loreal Sarkisian, Amays Sarkisian
The fashion influencer and aspiring designer has been busy posting ever since giving birth in early April, but Amays has been kept under wraps until now.

Sarkisian has three children, Taylor, Ashley, and Brady, with his ex-wife Stephanie, and Brady is a linebacker for the Longhorns.

"He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude!," Mrs. Sarkisian wrote about baby Amays when they announced the news. "Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙"

That desire to remain extremely private remains in tact for Loreal, so Texas fans will take any glimpse they can get.

Loreal Sarkisian
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

