Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares first glimpse of baby Amays while working
The First Lady of Texas Longhorn Football gave us the first glimpse of her baby son Amays.
Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, has been extremely private about the birth of their son, going so far as to hide her pregnancy publicly, which she denies, before announcing to the world that he had been born.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit on ‘recharge’ Sunday
Now in an adorable image of her (presuming it's Loreal) cuddling Amays that she posted on her Instagram Stories, we catch our first image of her precious newborn while she's working.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shows off dramatic new look in her ‘happy place’
The fashion influencer and aspiring designer has been busy posting ever since giving birth in early April, but Amays has been kept under wraps until now.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles in pricy $2,000 T-shirt redefining new-mom look
Sarkisian has three children, Taylor, Ashley, and Brady, with his ex-wife Stephanie, and Brady is a linebacker for the Longhorns.
"He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude!," Mrs. Sarkisian wrote about baby Amays when they announced the news. "Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙"
That desire to remain extremely private remains in tact for Loreal, so Texas fans will take any glimpse they can get.
