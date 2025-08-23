The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes fancy miniskirt fit as Texas-Ohio State looms

A week before the big game for the Longhorns and her husband Steve Sarkisian, Loreal crushed her Saturday look.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While the Texas Longhorns and coach husband Steve Sarkisian still have a week to go before No. 1 Texas kicks off its season, his wife Loreal Sarkisian brought out her Saturday best fit like it was a game day.

The 39-year-old stylist was a hit for Longhorns games last season like her all-white denim cowgirl stunner, and her burnt orange leather skirt while crushing Steve in the pregame for photos.

Loreal Sarkisian
Another Loreal fit winner last season. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal calls ‘BS’ on fashion myth while stunning in all white

In the offseason, the couple had their first child in April, a boy named Amays, who she’s only shown a glimpse of and while most recently flexing her private jet lifestyle with him.

Loreal has been quite busy traveling all over lately, and showed she’s in full fashion form at an annual brunch with the Texas wives in a summer dress.

On the Saturday before the big game between No. 1 Texas and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30, Loreal dropped a full Balmain drip with the miniskirt and boots combo.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks luxury fit showing off personal makeup artist

Will Loreal travel to Columbus, Ohio, next Saturday and show off her Hook ‘em Horns look? Wherever she is, no doubt she’ll be representing the Sarkisians in whatever fit she chooses.

Steve Sarkisian, Loreal Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

