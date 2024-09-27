Malik Nabers, Trevon Diggs have grills ‘ice off’ in Cowboys, Giants game
Malik Nabers is already becoming a must-watch player in the NFL.
The New York Giants rookie phenom wide receiver is already making defenses fret with his speed and route running. The 21 year old former LSU star, yes he’s only 21, already went viral tonight by breaking the ankles of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth with a double move for a 39-yard gain.
The only thing that was glimmering more than Nabers' game tonight was his awesome blinged-out ice grills that really popped anytime he smiled, including when cameras caught him and cornerback Trevon Diggs smiling at each other during the first half. Although not as flashy as Nabers, Diggs too had some sparkly grills on some of his back teeth.
Cowboys fans were lamenting why wasn’t Diggs covering Nabers all night, as noted by the Giants first-year flash making Booth trip and fall.
Before the game, Nabers was wearing a “DAWG” T-shirt during warmups that was an acronym for discipline, attitude, will, and grit.
As of this posting, the rooking already had almost 300 yards receiving and three touchdowns, so he’s already causing chaos for secondaries. His grills would be hard to miss as he’s flying by them.
