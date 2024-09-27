Malik Nabers's Nasty Route Made Defender Fall to the Turf in Giants-Cowboys
Malik Nabers continues to impress.
The New York Giants rookie receiver flashed his moves Thursday night in the first quarter when he unleashed a nasty route to beat a Dallas Cowboys defender.
The Giants faced third-and-4 from their 21-yard line when quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back and looked for Nabers. The LSU product got himself wide open by running a perfect double move that caused Cowboys cornerback Andrew Booth to fall to the turf. Nabers was all by himself as he streaked downfield, and Jones hit him for a 39-yard gain.
And here's a look at the move.
That's just sick.
The Giants selected Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and he has looked the part of a top wideout so far. He broke out in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders with 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He continued that hot streak in Week 3 by catching eight passes for 78 yards and two more touchdowns.
Nabers has been outstanding early in his rookie year, and the move he used Thursday night is more evidence of how dangerous he can be.