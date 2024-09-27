Giants Sensational Rookie Malik Nabers Suffers Concussion Late vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost more than a game Thursday night.
Late in the Giants' 20–15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, they got some bad news. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a concussion when he landed on the sideline face-mask first while trying to make a catch in the fourth quarter.
The play came as the Giants faced fourth-and-6 from their 45-yard line with 3:30 to go. Quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back and tried to find Nabers near the sideline. The throw was slightly off target, and the first-round pick dove in an attempt to haul it in. The pass was incomplete; he landed awkwardly and it was clear something was wrong.
Soon after the game, Nabers was diagnosed with a concussion.
Nabers has been outstanding in his first four games since the Giants selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He caught 12 passes for 115 yards against Cowboys on Thursday, boosting his total to 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns this season.
New York certainly hopes its rookie star is back quickly. Jones needs him badly.