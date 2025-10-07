The Mariners and Tigers are set for a Pivotal ALDS Game Three in Detroit
The AL West Champion Mariners and the wild card Detroit Tigers kicked off the American League Division Series with a split in Seattle, leaving the two teams deadlocked at 1-1. Now, they move to the Midwest, the Motor City, for two games at Comerica Park.
Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) will start for the Mariners today, and he's scheduled to face veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA). It will be the first postseason start of Gilbert's career.
Gilbert owns a lifetime mark of a 1-2 record, a 3.28 ERA, and 34 strikeouts over five appearances against Detroit. Meanwhile, Flaherty is 2-0 with a 4.22 ERA and 28 strikeouts in four career appearances vs. the Mariners.
It's a Huge Game for Both Teams
Whoever wins today will be in the cat bird's seat - especially for Detroit. If the Tigers take a 2-1 lead, they have 2024 Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal waiting in the wings for Game 4. So, a loss today could be akin to the Mariners sinking in quicksand.
At the same time, Mariners manager Dan Wilson has faith in the 28-year-old hurler, despite him having no postseason starts yet on his resume.
“I think he matches up well against this club,” Seattle skipper Wilson said. “And with obviously the fastball, but more the split, the slider, really good secondary options against this club. And I think it stacks up pretty well.”
At the same time, Wilson says he won't be hesitant to go to his bullpen early if the Mariners start looking like they are sinking.
“Yeah, I think everybody’s available,” Wilson said. “This is the time of year where we have to be available, and these guys want the ball, and they want to be in those situations. And so I think we’ll be ready tonight for whatever comes our way again.”