A Look at Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh's Terrific 2025
Even though the official winner of the American League Most Valuable Player won't come until mid-November, baseball fans in Seattle have already made up their minds. Mariners followers will tell you that no one deserves that hunk of hardware like their All-Star catcher and prodigious power hitter, Cal Raleigh.
Millions of words have already been written about the magical season of the switch-hitting superstar. A perennial prime-time performer, the 28-year-old Raleigh became a national story this season, swatting 60 home runs and driving in 125 runs in 2025. In the process, he set the single-season record for long balls by a catcher and for a switch-hitter. Mariners fans marveled as he stepped into a huge spotlight.
All along, Cal Raleigh has seemingly been chasing the legendary ghost of Aaron Judge, the Yankees' three-time MVP and last year's award-winner. Already holding a ticket to Cooperstown when he eventually retires, Judge is one of the greatest hitters of this era. He also plays in a huge market for the most glamorous franchise in MLB history. So, the fact that the M's backstop has reached the same level - if only for one year - is incredibly special.
Raleigh's Defense is Often Overshadowed by His Bat
While Raleigh drew attention with his breathtaking bat, but it's his deft defensive skills that may give him an advantage in terms of MVP voting. He won the AL Gold Glove and MLB Platinum Glove as the best player in baseball at his position. He works well with the Mariners pitching staff, and is adept behind the dish.
On top of allowing zero passed balls in 2025, Raleigh is renowned for his strong arm and accuracy. He nailed 21 runners of 99 stolen base attempts (20.6%). In 2024, he threw out 26% of runners attempting to steal.
Regardless is Raleigh is named the MVP or not, he and his teammates have a tremendous task ahead: winning the first World Series Championship in the history of the Seattle Mariners franchise. But even if he wins a shiny new ring in October, the icing on the cake would be his first Most Valuable Player Award. That would be the best 'double play' of Cal Raleigh's career.