Masai Russell goes glam-free, almost unrecognizable without signature lashes
Masai Russell is living her best life since winning gold in the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris.
The track and field star recently returned home to Maryland in style in a white Rolls Royce and matching fit after she won the 100m hurdles, and then swagged out in a two-piece Alexander Wang look while flexing her gold medal on the sidelines of a Baltimore Ravens game.
While we are used to Russell going all glam, on Saturday she went glam-free and lost her signature long lashes for a selfie boomerang on Instagram. It’s hard to tell it’s even her.
Here’s a couple of pictures with the lashes to compare:
Prior to the Olympics, the University of Kentucky alum finished first at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials which set the tone for her incredible Olympic run.
After winning gold, Russell wept on the podium in disbelief.
“To come out here and this be my first Games and become an Olympic gold medalist, I knew I was capable of it,” she said. “I wrote it down. “I’ve fallen so short so many times this year. But, I mean, none of those races matter now.”
This is only Russell’s second professional season. There’s certainly much more to come from her on and off the track.
