Matthew Stafford’s insane $28 million California mansion Jennifer Lopez owned
Matthew Stafford has been in the NFL for 16 seasons and made a lot of money.
The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is on a four-year, $140 million deal, but the former No. 1 draft pick in 2009 to the Detroit Lions has made a total of $364.3 million during his career.
The 36-year-old football star and his wife Kelly Stafford and their four kids can certainly afford the upper echelons of the insane Los Angeles market, and that’s exactly what they did when they purchased Jennifer Lopez’s old property in Hidden Hills (where some of the Kardashians live as well) for $28 million in 2023.
The house features 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms and is 17,000 square feet. It has a gorgeous state-of-the-art work/entertainment wing with a 20-seat theater, bar, plus dance and recording studios. Lopez sold it for $10 million in 2017. Oh, they also own the house next door that the couple bought for $10.5 million in 2022. Combined, they have. 3-acre compound. Scroll through below to see it.
That’s a property worthy of a Super Bowl champion in Los Angeles. While Stafford is from Florida and went to the University of Georgia, he’s clearly loving the LA lifestyle his career has afforded him.
