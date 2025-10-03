Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly blames part of her Rams fit as bad luck in 49ers loss
The Los Angeles Rams lost a heartbreaking game in overtime to divisional rival the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford is blaming part of her fit for the bad luck.
The Las Vegas odds and pundits didn’t give the Niners much of a chance on Thursday after starting quarterback Brock Purdy along with tight end George Kittle, two starting receivers, and Nick Bosá on defense were all out. Somehow, they went to SoFi Stadium in LA and stunned the home team.
We wrote last night how Kelly’s black custom fit made up for the loss, but on Friday she posted it on Instagram and blamed her heels for the loss. Kelly wrote, “Not sure how some women do it… I wore heels to a football game. Turns out, clearly wearing them is bad luck so it won’t be happening again, thank God.”
She believes the heels were not only a mistake for comfortability at the game, but wearing them with her black look was responsible for Kyren Williams fumbling at the 1-yard line for the potential game winner, and the Niners’ kick in overtime making it by an inch, and when LA got stuffed by San Francisco on fourth-and-1 to end the game.
Whatever Kelly Stafford wears next on game-day at the Baltimore Ravens, she certainly won’t have heels on again in what she hopes is a good luck fit.
