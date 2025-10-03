Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly’s fit makes up for Rams’ tough loss to 49ers
Matthew Stafford almost pulled off another career comeback, but he and the Los Angeles Rams fell short in overtime, 26-23, to division rivals the San Francisco 49ers. His wife was at least the winner on the night in the Stafford family with her fit.
The former No. 1 overall pick to the Detroit Lions in 2009 out of the Georgia Bulldogs has put together a Hall of Fame resume already, and added 389 yards a three touchdowns to it on Thursday Night Football. It was still wasn’t enough.
While it was another brutal loss for Stafford and the Rams like two weeks ago when the Philadelphia Eagles blocked the game-winning field goal, he has nothing left to prove. At the end of the day, it’s all about family — and on this night Kelly Stafford’s all-black custom “9” Rams fit while having a moment with Matthew and the kids before the game.
Kelly is always a hit at games with her fits like last year’s firefighter tribute look during the NFL playoffs after the game was moved because of the LA wildfires.
She and Matthew met when he was the quarterback at Georgia and she was a cheerleader in 2006. They married in 2015 and have four daughters.
The Rams play next at the Baltimore Ravens on October 12 in suddenly a crucial game. No doubt Kelly will be bringing another game-day stunner for that one, too, in what she hopes this time is the lucky look.
