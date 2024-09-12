Megan Thee Stallion’s Simone Biles joke for viral leotard MTV VMAs fit (VIDEO)
The world can’t help but stan Simone Biles, and a fellow Houston native showed her some mad love at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
In her first outfit of the night, this year’s VMAs host Megan Thee Stallion arrived to the stage in a patriotic leotard. She joked that her gymnast bestie loaned her the flashy gear.
"Shoutout to Simone Biles, she let me borrow this,” said Meg.
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles earned three gold medals — one in the Women's Artistic Individual All-Around, one in the Women's Artistic Team All-Around, and one in the Women's Vault·Artistic gymnastics. This brought her gold medal total up to seven gold medals — and with two silver and two bronze medals to her credit, she has 11 Olympic medals overall. Biles also has 30 World Championship medals, which, along with her Olympic medals makes her the most decorated gymnast in history.
Meg, whose leotard read “VMAs” — which she jokingly said meant “Voluptuous Megan Awards” — then suggested the Olympics add a new category.
“Clearly, I deserve a gold medal for being a bad b***h.”
Moments later, fellow Houstonite and Olympian Jordan Chiles would also receive a special prize from Flavor Flav, after being stripped of her bronze medal this past summer.
Talk about a night full of surprises!
