Jordan Chiles’ bold burlesque MTV Video Music Awards fit (PHOTO)
Jordan Chiles isn’t letting anything break her down. This week, the superstar gymnast has made a return to the spotlight at several public events. Her latest being the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards tonight.
Chiles arrived to the black carpet dressed in a glossy, silver dress, with a black, red, and white collar, matching sleeves, and a corresponding bottom of the skirt. She completed the ensemble with some netted stockings and sleek black shoes.
Though the 2024 Paris Olympic Games might have proved devastating for Chiles — who was stripped of her bronze medal she won during floor exercise at the Summer Games last month — Chiles maintains her strong spirit. And she’s slaying while she makes a triumphant comeback.
Over the past week, Chiles has been showing that she’s not only a stunner in gymnastics, but also in fashion. The gymnast has also made head-turning appearances throughout New York Fashion Week.
Before the VMAs, Chiles also spoke at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, per a report from People. During the event, she assured her supporters that she isn’t going anywhere.
“I made history,” Chiles said, “and I’ll always continue to make history and something that I rightfully did.”
And we speak for all of us when we say we look forward to seeing Chiles’ new chapter pan out.
