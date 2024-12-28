Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa trolls husband’s Norfolk State job with Christmas fit
Michael Vick is back in football as the new head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans, but his wife has made it clear she’s not about to wear the team’s colors.
Vick, 44, takes over the HBCU school in his home state of Virginia. During the announcement where he showed off his coach’s gear, Vick looked like he could still play like he was back with the Virginia State Hokies. His wife Kijafa stood by his side while he held up a custom No. 7 Spartans Vick jersey but outshined his day with her eye-popping fit.
Afterward, she did an interview where she made it clear she’ll root for the team for her husband, but has a problem with the green and gold colors for a good reason: She went to another HBCU school in Hampton University.
On Christmas, Kijafa, 43, dropped a 20-photo post on her Instagram where she said “A December to remember…. Slide to the last slide for a surprise 😁.” After scrolling through, she dropped the biggest troll to her husband with her Hampton pride fit around the Christmas tree.
Burn!
Here’s the full post with a bunch of other fire looks from Kijafa.
Michael and Kijafa met in 2002 and dated for several years before he proposed in 2009 during his 29th birthday. They married in 2012 in a lavish Miami, Florida, ceremony. The have three children together Jada Vick, 20, London Vick, 17, and Michael Vick Junior, 7.
The family will certainly be rooting for dad despite the green and gold colors.
