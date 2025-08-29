Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa’s fit the highlight of night in Norfolk State loss
While it was not the start Michael Vick and the Norfolk State Spartans envisioned in a dismal loss for the season opener, his wife certainly won with her fit.
Kijafa Vick has stood out whenever there’s a Norfolk event like the day Michael was announced as the new coach of the team where she had on an eye-popping look.
The 45-year-old Michael looks like he can still play after 13 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2015 (he served 18 months in federal prison from 2007-2009 for his role in a dogfighting ring).
Michael and Kijafa have been together since 2002 and married for over 12 years. They have four kids. Kijafa is a star on the series “W.A.G.S. to Riches” where she crushed her man on the red carpet for the premiere earlier this year.
For Thursday’s big opener vs. the Towson Tigers, even ESPN “First Take” was in the house with Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Cam Newton in the Norfolk basketball gym.
The atmosphere was electric, but the Spartans would fall 27-7. At least there was one winner in the Vick family on the night with Kijafa’s baddie fit.
While it’s a rocky start for Michael, no doubt Kijafa will be there to cheer him on all season while bringing the fire with her fashion even if she has to troll him from time-to-time with her Hampton alumni gear.
