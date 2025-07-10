The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Vick's wife Kijafa serves stunning Y2K vibes in throwback selfie

Kijafa rocked everything from the heavy side bang to the glossy lips in the #TBT.

Michelle McGahan

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Michael Vick's wife, Kijafa Vick, is feeling better after a recent health scare left her in "excruciating pain" while on vacation with the retired NFL star. While she may want to limit the medical drama to last week, Kijafa isn't leaving everything in her past behind — in fact, she just shared a throwback selfie on her Instagram Story.

Kijafa, who has been married to the Norfolk State football coach since 2012, got in on the latest Instagram prompt on Thursday, July 10, posting an old mirror selfie in which she's rocking caramel-colored hair and a deep side part.

Kijafa Vick
Kijafa Vick shared a throwback selfie to her Instagram Story on July 10, 2025 as part of an Instagram trend. / Kijafa Vick/Instagram

Though Kijafa didn't reveal when the picture was taken, the influencer is notably sporting a more 2000s aesthetic with glossy lips, frosted shadow, and — a Y2K staple — the side bang. Not to mention the major throwback vibes of the old iPhone in her reflection.

Clearly, Kijafa is still a fan of the shot — "if you're seeing this, drop an old pic of yourself that you still love," the prompt read — despite her aesthetic evolving into what it is today.

Kijafa is never one to hide away from embracing her unique style, no matter the year, event, or season. As seen in the photo above, she adopted cowgirl vibes for Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour earlier this year, while she opted for a more relaxed — but still stylish — look on her recent getaway with Michael.

As for her everyday attire, Kijafa still makes fitness fashion, typically rocking two-piece athleisurewear on her morning walks, which she shares nearly every day on her Instagram Stories.

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

