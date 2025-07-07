The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Vick's wife Kijafa reveals secret struggle with 'excruciating pain' on anniversary trip

The Vicks jetted to Napa to celebrate their anniversary — where Kijafa tried to keep her painful health problem to herself.

Michelle McGahan

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre.
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No one would have known that Kijafa Vick — wife of retired NFL star and head coach of Norfolk State University football Michael Vick — was dealing with an "excruciating" painful health problem on the couple's recent getaway to Napa.

After all, Kijafa posted a series of photos of the pair celebrating their anniversary at a vineyard out in wine country, both donning headline-making outfits and smiling for the camera.

Based on her latest Instagram Story videos, however, Kijafa is now revealing that she was in immense pain throughout their trip — but she powered through it so she wouldn't "ruin" the vacation.

RELATED: Michael Vick's wife Kijafa, 'W.A.G.s to Riches' star have ab-revealing throwdown

Kijafa Vick
Kijafa Vick details her painful inner-ear problem via her Instagram Story on July 7, 2025. / Kijafa Vick/Instagram

On Monday, July 7 — while on a brisk walk clad in '90s-esque workout wear — Kijafa breathlessly detailed her health issue during her and Michael's visit to Napa.

"Let me tell y'all about me. I've been messed up," Kijafa began, launching into the story. "So after Mike's surprise birthday party, we flew to Napa for our anniversary. And when we landed ... my ear popped, and I was in excruciating pain. But I thugged it out, because I didn't want to ruin our anniversary trip."

The influencer further explained that she had what felt like a "rock" in her ear — and though she had to keep her vacation chill because of it, Kijafa wasn't letting the pain stop her from hitting Vegas with Mike following their Napa trip. But the earache was still there.

RELATED: Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa upstages his big Norfolk State day with eye-popping fit

"Ear hurt all over again," Kijafa shared, noting that "it was still hurting over a week." While an allergy medication on vacation slightly helped to take the pain away, once she got home, the NFL WAG knew she had to go to the doctor, where they prescribed her a steroid.

"And it's beginning to feel better," she told her Instagram followers with relief, explaining that she can finally get in some exercise again.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

Home/News