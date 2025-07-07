Michael Vick's wife Kijafa reveals secret struggle with 'excruciating pain' on anniversary trip
No one would have known that Kijafa Vick — wife of retired NFL star and head coach of Norfolk State University football Michael Vick — was dealing with an "excruciating" painful health problem on the couple's recent getaway to Napa.
After all, Kijafa posted a series of photos of the pair celebrating their anniversary at a vineyard out in wine country, both donning headline-making outfits and smiling for the camera.
Based on her latest Instagram Story videos, however, Kijafa is now revealing that she was in immense pain throughout their trip — but she powered through it so she wouldn't "ruin" the vacation.
RELATED: Michael Vick's wife Kijafa, 'W.A.G.s to Riches' star have ab-revealing throwdown
On Monday, July 7 — while on a brisk walk clad in '90s-esque workout wear — Kijafa breathlessly detailed her health issue during her and Michael's visit to Napa.
"Let me tell y'all about me. I've been messed up," Kijafa began, launching into the story. "So after Mike's surprise birthday party, we flew to Napa for our anniversary. And when we landed ... my ear popped, and I was in excruciating pain. But I thugged it out, because I didn't want to ruin our anniversary trip."
The influencer further explained that she had what felt like a "rock" in her ear — and though she had to keep her vacation chill because of it, Kijafa wasn't letting the pain stop her from hitting Vegas with Mike following their Napa trip. But the earache was still there.
RELATED: Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa upstages his big Norfolk State day with eye-popping fit
"Ear hurt all over again," Kijafa shared, noting that "it was still hurting over a week." While an allergy medication on vacation slightly helped to take the pain away, once she got home, the NFL WAG knew she had to go to the doctor, where they prescribed her a steroid.
"And it's beginning to feel better," she told her Instagram followers with relief, explaining that she can finally get in some exercise again.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation
What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan
Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie
Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo
Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit