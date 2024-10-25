Molly Qerim posts stunning minidress fit after long ESPN absence
Molly Qerim’s 10-day absence from ESPN’s First Take worried fans. She’s doing just fine and took to social media to post a stunning fit showing 40 is just a number.
The host of the popular sports show with Stephen A. Smith took some planned time off before the grind of the NBA season. While fans were relieved she’s back, Qerim took to Instagram showing she’s healthy and looking as good as ever at age 40.
The brown minidress with the coat is a good fall look for Qerim.
Qerim was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021.
She was also previously the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live.
She’s has been with ESPN since 2006 contributing to digital and mobile platforms, earning an Emmy in 2008 for her work on Fantasy Football Now.
Qerim’s latest fit definitely is worth a “double take.”
