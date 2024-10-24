Angel Reese, Shaq drop athlete dating gems, thoughts on cheating
Two generations of GOATs sat down for the ultimate link-up — and dropped some timeless gems.
On today’s episode of Angel Reese’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, Reese brought on NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for a conversation that was equal parts thought-provoking and hilarious.
As Reese — who is currently single — has hammered home on many occasions, the Chicago Sky forward prefers to date athletes. During their chat, Reese asked Shaq for advice on dating athletes.
“All athletes ain’t crazy,” said Shaq, explaining that he hates how athletes get put into their own category of dating contenders.
“Do all athletes cheat?” asked Reese, to which Shaq responded, “I’m not going to answer that.
Elsewhere in the conversation, the two got into the intricacies of physical cheating and emotional cheating, with Reese claiming that a man texting another woman with compliments — even if know physical intimacy occurs — counts as cheating.
Shaq laughed this off, saying, “I'm 52 years old I'm just not hearing about emotional cheating now which means y'all be making up rules.”
But at the end of the day, despite their generational differences, they both managed to agree that it depends on the rules that both parties establish within the relationship establish.
Today is a big day for Reese. Not only did she drop the hotly anticipated Shaq episode of “Unapologetically Angel,” but she also announced that she extended a multiyear deal with Reebok, and will drop a signature shoe in 2026.
With this big brand partnership locked in, perhaps Reese will finally be able to pay Shaq back the $100,000 she owes him.
