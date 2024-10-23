The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dwyane Wade receives unreal luxury car gift on retreat return

The luxury vehicle came to Wade right after his men's wellness retreat and right before his inaugural food and wine festival.

Alex Gonzalez

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade is known for living the life of luxury — and today, the retired NBA guard added a new car to his collection.

Dwyane Wade 2024
Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade walks court-side during the second half of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Wade has been busy these past few weeks, from supporting daughter Zaya in her fashion endeavors, to organizing a men’s health and wellness retreat. Upon his return home, Wade discovered a special gift waiting for him in his driveway — a sleek new Aston Martin. It appears the car was gifted to him by The Collection — a Florida-based automobile dealership.

“I come back home, The Collection got a car for me,” Wade said in an Instagram Story showing off his new wheels. 

He opened the door to the sleek, black car, revealing the black and red interior. 

In the following Story photo, Wade shared a selfie in the reflection of the car’s exterior, appropriately soundtracked to Rick Ross and Drake’s “Aston Martin Music.”

Dwyane Wade 2024
Dwyane Wade takes luxurious selfie in the reflection of his Aston Martin exterior on Oct. 22, 2024 / Instagram / Dwyane Wade

This magnificent gift comes ahead of the inaugural When We Gather Festival — a food and wine festival taking place in Miami, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival is presented to Wade, who will be showcasing some wines in his Wade Cellars collection.

With a presence in food and wine, wellness, fashion, and of course, the sports world, Wade maintains a lavish lifestyle. 

