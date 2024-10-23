Dwyane Wade receives unreal luxury car gift on retreat return
Dwyane Wade is known for living the life of luxury — and today, the retired NBA guard added a new car to his collection.
Wade has been busy these past few weeks, from supporting daughter Zaya in her fashion endeavors, to organizing a men’s health and wellness retreat. Upon his return home, Wade discovered a special gift waiting for him in his driveway — a sleek new Aston Martin. It appears the car was gifted to him by The Collection — a Florida-based automobile dealership.
“I come back home, The Collection got a car for me,” Wade said in an Instagram Story showing off his new wheels.
He opened the door to the sleek, black car, revealing the black and red interior.
In the following Story photo, Wade shared a selfie in the reflection of the car’s exterior, appropriately soundtracked to Rick Ross and Drake’s “Aston Martin Music.”
This magnificent gift comes ahead of the inaugural When We Gather Festival — a food and wine festival taking place in Miami, Florida on Saturday, Oct. 26. The festival is presented to Wade, who will be showcasing some wines in his Wade Cellars collection.
With a presence in food and wine, wellness, fashion, and of course, the sports world, Wade maintains a lavish lifestyle.
