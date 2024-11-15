Molly Qerim’s glam selfie in luxury fur coat will make you sweat
Molly Qerim is definitely “locked in” with her fit game as she recently said while dropping a fire leather miniskirt look. That fit hot streak carried over into Friday.
The ESPN First Take co-host recently came back to the show after a 10-day absence that had fans worried, and hasn’t disappointed since like her-low cut, pouty face look, and her teasing spaghetti strap dress mirror selfie.
On Friday, she dropped a glam selfie while in a car with a her big luxury fur coat on.
That look will definitely make you sweat.
Qerim just got back from Atlanta for a live taping of the show with co-host Stephen A. Smith.
The on-air talent was married to former NBA player and fellow ESPN host Jalen Rose for three years before divorcing in 2021. She’s sure looking as good as ever.
Qerim been on the show since 2015. Before that she was the host of NFL Network’s weekday morning show NFL AM and NFL Fantasy Live. In 2008, she won an Emmy for work as the breaking news reporter for the ESPN2 show Fantasy Football Now.
Now, Molly Qerim is crushing debates and fits at the same time while at work.
