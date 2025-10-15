The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna slays Dodgers denim fit with LA WAGs for Game 2

The wife of the All-Star shortstop busted out a winning look for Game 2 of the NLCS vs. the Brewers.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) poses with son Kaj Betts, wife Brianna Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) poses with son Kaj Betts, wife Brianna Hammonds and daughter Kynlee Betts before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the NLCS on the road Monday night vs. the Milwaukee Brewers in dramatic fashion. The defending champs hope to get one game closer to returning to the World Series on Tuesday night. The WAGs like Brianna Betts were in All-Star fit form before the first pitch.

The usually clutch Mookie Betts had an 0-4 night, but is always a threat in any big game.

His wife doesn’t have off nights like her custom “50” fit supporting her husband against the Philadelphia Phillies. She also was a hit at the World Series last season like in the picture below with Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko and Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea.

RELATED: Mookie Betts’ wife Briana shares matching fits date-night selfie

Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, Brianna Betts
Oct. 28, 2024: Mamiko Tanaka, Chelsea Freeman, and Brianna Betts pose for photo during Game 3 of the World Series. / @mrsbriannabetts/Instagram

Before Game 2, she posed with the other Dodgers WAGs who made the trip to Wisconsin where she crushed a denim Betts fit (bottom, second from right).

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea has 3-word reaction to Dodgers’ dramatic NLCS win

The 33-year-old, 8-time All-Star Mookie and Brianna married in 2021 and they have two kids in daughter Kynlee and son Kaj. Their son stole the show this season when his first pitch went adorably wrong.

The Betts famil
The Betts family / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brianna always shows up and shows out for Mookie’s games, and Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday was no different.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion