Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna slays Dodgers denim fit with LA WAGs for Game 2
The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the NLCS on the road Monday night vs. the Milwaukee Brewers in dramatic fashion. The defending champs hope to get one game closer to returning to the World Series on Tuesday night. The WAGs like Brianna Betts were in All-Star fit form before the first pitch.
The usually clutch Mookie Betts had an 0-4 night, but is always a threat in any big game.
His wife doesn’t have off nights like her custom “50” fit supporting her husband against the Philadelphia Phillies. She also was a hit at the World Series last season like in the picture below with Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko and Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea.
RELATED: Mookie Betts’ wife Briana shares matching fits date-night selfie
Before Game 2, she posed with the other Dodgers WAGs who made the trip to Wisconsin where she crushed a denim Betts fit (bottom, second from right).
RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea has 3-word reaction to Dodgers’ dramatic NLCS win
The 33-year-old, 8-time All-Star Mookie and Brianna married in 2021 and they have two kids in daughter Kynlee and son Kaj. Their son stole the show this season when his first pitch went adorably wrong.
Brianna always shows up and shows out for Mookie’s games, and Game 2 of the NLCS on Tuesday was no different.
