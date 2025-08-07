Mookie Betts’ wife Briana shares matching fits date-night selfie with struggling star
Baseball season is in the dog days of summer as the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are battling to maintain their division lead in the National League West. While it’s been a down season for the 8-time All-Star Mookie Betts, his family has been a hit all season.
The season hasn’t gone all as planned for Mookie as he was stricken with a mystery stomach illness while the team opened the season in Japan and he lost a ton of weight before returning.
Once back, his adorable 2-year-old son Kaj threw out a first pitch at a game that went terribly wrong in a must-see moment.
Kaj and his 6-year-old daughter Kynlee are always adorable with mom at games, though.
Mookie and Brianna have been married since 2021 and always have cute couple’s poses. Their latest is in matching black fits for a date night while showing off the most insane shoe closet you’ll ever see. She swooned over him as well, writing “Mhmmmm 😍😘”
If only he could look just as good on the field this season. Betts is hitting just .236 as of Thursday. He hit .289 last season and .307 the year before.
if the Dodgers are going to repeat, Betts will have to play a key role in doing so. Brianna will certainly be rooting him on and looking good while doing so.
