Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle braves Tokyo rain in exquisite white dress
Taylor Fritz lost in the first round of the Kinoshita Japan Open, but he brought girlfriend Morgan Riddle with him to make it better.
Riddle is known as the “most famous woman in men’s tennis” for upstaging Fritz at times with her glamorous outfits. For example, at the US Open she slayed in a fit that was straight out of the ‘Clueless’ movie. She’s become quite the fashion icon — even landing a gig at Vogue — and currently has just over 400,000 followers on Instagram.
Riddle shared some amazing photos from their trip, including this stunning white dress that she bravely wore in the Tokyo rain.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal crushes in Dior miniskirt, thigh-high boots fit
RELATED: Simone Biles, husband Jonathan Owens share sweet moment after GOAT tour
This wasn’t the only fit Riddle posted while in Japan. She also hit social media with this look that feels like something out of Jumanji.
Despite the early exit for Fritz, he was a winner because he got to hold this adorable pig with a pink blanket.
The star tennis player and the fashion icon and influencer have been together since 2020. She’s been slaying with her fit game through tennis tournaments since.
Riddle posted that she’s “off to Paris, France” on IG, while Fritz is in Shanghai, China, for the Rolex Shanghai Masters, where he won his first round this time. Hopefully, they link up again soon for more epic fits and photos.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Groovin’: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
QB+1: Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos electrifies in Cowboys blue miniskirt
Texas abroad: Loreal Sarkisian blinds in bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress
Kiss ‘n podcast: Charissa Thompson recalls Sam Darnold spreading dating rumors
Lucky ace: Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit