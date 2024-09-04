LOOK: Morgan Riddle radiates in strapless white minidress cheering on Taylor Fritz
Morgan Riddle usually gets more attention than her boyfriend Taylor Fritz. Just ask ESPN.
That was not the case today as the highest-ranked American broke through with his first grand slam semifinal at the US Open with a four-set victory over the No. 4 seeded German Alexander Zverev. Riddle, who stirred up some controversy at Wimbledon when Fritz overcame the same opponent in a five-set classic.
RELATED: Morgan Riddle stuns in US Open photo dump with comical dance routine
This time, the model and social media influencer let her man and her outfit do the talking, as she supported him in a strapless white-patterned minidress.
The 27 year old also reposted on her Instagram Story her heartwarming slo-mo reaction cheering on her 26-year-old boyfriend, and the US Open shared a great fact that between Fritz and his mom Kathy May, also a former professional tennis player, that spanning from 1977 2024, this was the first time mother or son reached a grand slam semifinal in eight tries.
And the jet-setting model made a day and night of it, celebrating with some cocktails for the night session, where fellow American Frances Tiafoe also won, setting up an All-USA semifinal with the US Open finals on the line.
Morgan Riddle will face just as much pressure for the ideal fit to match such a special occasion.
