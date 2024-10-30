'Most Stylish' WNBA star Nika Mühl shows off chic crop tops and elegant accessories in Mazda ad
Nika Mühl may be recovering from an injury, but she isn’t letting anything stop her from making her mark. The 23-year-old point guard shared a new Mazda commercial on Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, in which she talks about her basketball roots and her fashion inspiration.
Mühl rocked several fiery looks in the commercial, including a white crop top and palazzo pants paired with a chain necklace and an all-black skirt suit that showed off her toned abs. The Croatian baller explained that her parents were both professional basketball players, so “it was destiny” for her to play. Her mother, she said, was also a fashion inspiration. “It’s not the clothes she wears but the confidence she wears it with,” Mühl said.
Mühl is already a fashion icon herself, and is currently head to head with Cameron Brink in the “WNBA’s Most Stylish” competition by GQ.
The media attention is well-timed for Mühl, who had to make an early exit from playing this season because of an ACL and meniscus injury.
When she announced her injury on Instagram on October 4, she wrote in the caption, “Anyone that knows me knows I work my ass off all the time. This time isn’t gonna be any different. [...] This is just another opportunity for me to compete, this time against myself. Not to be cocky, but that’s an easy W.”
