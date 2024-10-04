Nika Muhl shares inspirational message after devastating knee injury
Nika Muhl may have seen limited action during her rookie season in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm, but she was still a fan favorite.
So when it was announced she would be heading overseas, there was plenty of fan support and excitement for her to get an opportunity to showcase her skills that made her a top-15 pick out of UConn.
Unfortunately, her time overseas was cut short during her debut for Turkish club Besiktas.
MORE: Paige Bueckers' emotional note to UConn 'twin' Nika Muhl after devastating injury
In the third quarter against top rival Fenerbahce and Storm teammate Gabby Williams, Muhl fell to the hardwood with a non-contact injury and let out a blood-curdling scream as she clutched her knee.
She was stretchered off of the court and it was later revealed she suffered a torn ACL.
While Muhl has a long recovery ahead, she is in positive spirits and shared an inspirational message on Instagram following the devastating news.
WATCH: Gabby Williams, Nika Muhl share sweet moment after knee injury scare
"Anyone that knows me knows I work my ass off all the time. This time isn’t gonna be any different," she wrote.
"I appreciate all the love and support so much - yall really make this easier for my heart. I am grateful for all the people around me that are true testaments of what belief and perseverance can achieve after being denied hooping.
"This is just another opportunity for me to compete, this time against myself. Not to be cocky, but that’s an easy W."
MORE: Nika Muhl rocks elegant UConn blue dress for Connecticut Sun redux
Before the injury, Muhl was making the most of her time on the court and was off to a hot start. Muhl, who was making her first start for Besiktas, had 11 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals.
Thursday's game was played without fans in the arena after an incident the day prior. During Wednesday's meeting between the two rivals, fans set off flares and threw them onto the court, causing the players to be rushed back to their respective locker rooms and the game to be postponed.
Hopefully Muhl has a full and speedy recovery.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength