Nika Muhl posts first selfie since devastating injury overseas
Nika Muhl is a WNBA fan favorite on the court and a fashion star off of it.
While she played limited minutes for the Seattle Storm in her rookie season, she certainly crushed with her fit game like this miniskirt, bikini top combo, and this faded denim miniskirt, midriff zip-up look.
Unfortunately for Muhl, 23, in early October she suffered a devastating ACL injury while playing professionally overseas for the Turkish club Besiktas. While it’s going to be a long road to recovery, Muhl is remaining super positive.
“Anyone that knows me knows I work my ass off all the time. This time isn't gonna be any different,” Muhl said. “I appreciate all the love and support so much - yall really make this easier for my heart. I am grateful for all the people around me that are true testaments of what belief and perseverance can achieve after being denied hooping. This is just another opportunity for me to compete, this time against myself. Not to be cocky, but that's an easy W.”
On Tuesday, she dropped her first selfie with a look of determination and grit to it.
.
That’s a bad girl right there. No doubt she will get all the way back with her work ethic.
Muhl has had to overcome hardships before. From 2016-2020 Muhl played in her native country of Croatia before heading to the states to suit up for the legendary UConn Huskies program. After being selected 14th overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, the Croatian beauty missed the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues.
Good luck to Nika Muhl in her recovery. She’s already winning off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
