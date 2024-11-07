Sabrina Ionescu gets most ridiculously awesome gold Nike shoes gift
Nike celebrated Sabrina Ionescu’s WNBA championship for the New York Liberty in ridiculously awesome style.
The Liberty guard is getting a trophy that hopefully she won’t cramp up with and get hilariously roasted by Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa.
The 26-year-old basketball star, whose Sabrina 2 WNBA Finals sneakers just released, received the coolest gift from Nike for winning it all over the Minnesota Lynx with these trophy Sabrina 2s in gold for a blinged-out look.
RELATED: Nika Muhl posts Kobe Bryant inspiration rehabbing major knee injury
Woah, those sparkle like crazy. What an awesome gift she can have forever.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark cheers on boyfriend Connor McCaffery's Butler coaching debut
Ionescu has a multi-year deal with Nike. She also went to the University of Oregon where Phil Knight has the teams in all Nike.
The question is are those the summer editions black and purple, or the WNBA Finals black and gray editions?
Ionescu finished the regular season averaging 18.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.
The Liberty star is a notable omission for the new Unrivaled 3x3 league that starts in January in Miami. For now, she’s enjoying her offseason and has another trophy to add to her collection.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye