NBA WAG Draya Michele's wild Fever-Sparks courtside fit causes commotion too
Unless you were living under a rock, you know by now that the inappropriate toy-throwing scandal that has marred the WNBA continued last night at the Indiana Fever-Los Angeles Sparks game.
Not quite as controversial as the Fever's Sophie Cunningham getting hit with said object, which the Sparks' Kelsey Plum hilariously kicked off the court, was new Phoenix Suns shooting guard Jalen Green's girlfriend Draya Michele's wild courtside outfit.
Michele is known for her over-the-top style, and the former "Basketball Wives LA" star didn't disappoint with a shorts with jeans combo that is so hard to describe, you just have to see it for yourself.
Michele, 40, and Green, 23, have always been polarizing for their age gap, and they also share a 1-year-old daughter together. Michele has two older children, and her oldest, Knicko, is the same age as the former McDonald's All-American. She also has a 9-year-old son, Jru, with former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
Green doesn't seem to care, as the couple has been making many more public appearances together after the one-time NBA All-Rookie First Team selection was traded from the Houston Rockets, where he's shown flashes of greatness, but has come up small in many big moments like last year's playoffs against the Golden State Warriors.
Luckily for the couple last night, they were merely a cool, fashionable duo witnessing the latest WNBA drama that had nothing to do with anything on the court.
Although for Draya, she probably wanted that fit to get get more attention.
