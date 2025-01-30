Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele shows off yoga flexibility in black crop top
Draya Michele is fabulous at 40.
Having recently celebrated her milestone birthday on Jan. 23, with much love from her boyfriend, Houston Rockets star guard Jalen Green, has been stepping up the the wardrobe game ever since.
Despite recent controversies about her boyfriend's age, 22, with her oldest son Kniko, also 22 (reported at some outlets as 23), showing up with her courtside, and touting an expensive air filter immediately after the devastating LA wildfires, the self-proclaimed designer and actress is always getting attention with her fits as well. (Green and Michele have a baby daugther together. Michele has another son, Jru, 8.)
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts tan-lines in strapless yellow minidress
One of her favorite activities to avow is yoga, with the fantastic fits to match every time she posts on Instagram for her 9.4 million followers. She kept up with that trend for 2025 with an all-black crop top with matching athleisure pants.
Michele captioned part of the post, "Started my January off to a great start, both mentally and physically. I feel the most confident after a great workout."
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts flexibility in mind-bending yoga fit
With everything going on in Michele's orbit, some namaste probably goes a long way.
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts stealth tattoo in yoga crop-top selfie
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots