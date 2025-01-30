The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele shows off yoga flexibility in black crop top

The former "Basketball Wives" star and influencer flaunted her namaste in a sleek athleisure fit.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Depositphotos

Draya Michele is fabulous at 40.

Having recently celebrated her milestone birthday on Jan. 23, with much love from her boyfriend, Houston Rockets star guard Jalen Green, has been stepping up the the wardrobe game ever since.

Despite recent controversies about her boyfriend's age, 22, with her oldest son Kniko, also 22 (reported at some outlets as 23), showing up with her courtside, and touting an expensive air filter immediately after the devastating LA wildfires, the self-proclaimed designer and actress is always getting attention with her fits as well. (Green and Michele have a baby daugther together. Michele has another son, Jru, 8.)

Draya Michele, NBA WAGs, Houston Rockets, Halen Green
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

One of her favorite activities to avow is yoga, with the fantastic fits to match every time she posts on Instagram for her 9.4 million followers. She kept up with that trend for 2025 with an all-black crop top with matching athleisure pants.

Michele captioned part of the post, "Started my January off to a great start, both mentally and physically. I feel the most confident after a great workout."

With everything going on in Michele's orbit, some namaste probably goes a long way.

Draya Michele, Jalen Green, NBA WAGs, Houston Rocket
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

