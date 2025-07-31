Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele shuts down 'ageist' relationship critics
Draya Michele is not here for any relationship discourse.
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flaunts spicy all-red lingerie fit in bedroom
Since 2023, Draya, 40, and Phoenix Suns shooting guard Jalen Green, 23, have made many headlines for their many cozy moments. They’ve also garnered just as much attention for the age gap between the two.
On Monday, July 28, TikTok user @boujeebrownskin posted a video reacting to a Whistle's “Relationship Quiz” interview, in which Draya suggested that she and Green have a “mother and son" dynamic.
"You are aware that he is significantly younger than you, and you think it's a joke," the TikToker said. "It's clear you are leaning into this age gap that y'all have, and I think that's pretty f**king weird."
Draya caught wind of the video, and responded, likening the criticism to other forms of bigotry.
"This is AGEIST!!" Draya said. "No different from being homophobic—you can't be woke about one thing, babe, and not the other. Discrimination is discrimination. Imagine if somebody told you couldn't love who you wanted to because they felt like it was 'wrong.'"
The other TikToker doubled down, maintaining his stance on the nature of their relationship.
"You making the conscious decision to talk to somebody significantly younger than you and me calling it out is not ageism, babe," the user said. "When you were 20, he was 3."
RELATED: 40-year-old NBA WAG Draya Michele flexes ab-revealing, bold one-piece bathing suit
Despite their 17-year age gap, things seem to be going well for the superstar couple. The two will celebrate two years together this coming August.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium