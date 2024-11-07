Nelly Korda sizzles in white bikini with her hair down for SI Swimsuit
Nelly Korda usually keeps her hot streaks contained to the golf course.
The LPGA Player of the Year had an unbelievable 2024 season highlighted by winning five tournaments in a row. Let us repeat that, five tournaments in a row, including a major at the Chevron Championship. Now, the 26-year-old World No. 1 is heating up the Boca Raton beaches in Florida as a new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
After dazzling in a black, backless LaQuan Smith one-shoulder one-piece, Korda sizzles in an all-white traditional bikini to continue her hot streak as an SI Swimsuit model.
RELATED: See more photos of Nelly Korda in her gorgeous one-piece for SI Swimsuit
Korda joins other popular The Athlete Lifestyle On SI favorites as newly minted SI Swimsuit models, including fellow Olympic gold medalists Gabby Thomas and Suni Lee, who both looked flawless in their respective photo shoots.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders."
RELATED: Gabby Thomas' jaw-dropping flex in one-piece for SI Swimsuit is pure gold
Whether it's on the golf course or on the beach, the LPGA star knows how to consistently deliver.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.