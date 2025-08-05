New Minnesota Lynx star DiJonai Carrington shows off amazing glammed-up look already
DiJonai Carrington went from a team that had hope for the future but not now, to one with big possibilities of winning it all this season. She already brought her fire fit game with her, too.
Carrington, 27, was traded from the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings to the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round draft pick. She went from a team that is 8-21 and in last place in the Western Conference, to the best team with a 24-5 record.
She was already heartbroken her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith got traded from the Wings to the Las Vegas Aces this season, and now she’s herself is on the move.
DiJonai Carrington upstages Paige Bueckers in 'Beyoncé' cowgirl pregame fit
Carrington first touched down in Seattle where the Lynx play on Tuesday with a stunning fit and her dog with her.
Paige Bueckers gets called out by Wings teammate during epic TikTok dance together
She then quickly went full glam putting the Minneapolis hair stylists on notice.
Carrington didn’t waste anytime showcasing that amazing look.
She’s averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, and is certainly a fashion All-Star off the court.
