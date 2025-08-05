The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New Minnesota Lynx star DiJonai Carrington shows off amazing glammed-up look already

The fit queen is already making an impact off the court with her new team after coming over from the Dallas Wings.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DiJonai Carrington went from a team that had hope for the future but not now, to one with big possibilities of winning it all this season. She already brought her fire fit game with her, too.

Carrington, 27, was traded from the Paige Bueckers-led Dallas Wings to the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round draft pick. She went from a team that is 8-21 and in last place in the Western Conference, to the best team with a 24-5 record.

She was already heartbroken her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith got traded from the Wings to the Las Vegas Aces this season, and now she’s herself is on the move.

Carrington first touched down in Seattle where the Lynx play on Tuesday with a stunning fit and her dog with her.

She then quickly went full glam putting the Minneapolis hair stylists on notice.

DiJonai Carrington/Instagram

Carrington didn’t waste anytime showcasing that amazing look.

She’s averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season, and is certainly a fashion All-Star off the court.

DiJonai Carrington/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

