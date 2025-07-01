The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Wings star DiJonai Carrington still heartbroken WNBA girlfriend traded from same team

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith have been dating ever since their Baylor days. Now they'll sadly be long distance after an unexpected trade.

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder.

Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington will have that put to the test after girlfriend NaLyssa Smith was unexpectedly traded to the Las Vegas Aces, in which Smith said she was "sick to my stomach" when she found out.

Ever since the two played together at Baylor, Carrington and Smith have been a couple, and were giddy to finally be reunited in Dallas this season. Well, that ended abruptly yesterday as news broke the couple's happy bliss would be short-lived with the brutal reality of heading to Sin City for the Aces' 2027 first-round pick.

Smith wrote on X once the news broke, "sick to my stomach dawg, never seen this coming but... i love you dallas nation, thank you 4 everything."

Carrington, who at first simply posted a broken-heart emoji on X, followed up with photos of her and Smith together with a mending heart and infinity emojis.

Smith showed that she's a pro's pro, following up the disappointment with excitement, writing, "on another note tho[,] if i could've chose anywhere to go[,] it would've been vegas[.] so hella excited 4 this new opportunity wit my goat."

We assume the GOAT is three-time WNBA MVP, and two time WNBA champion, A'ja Wilson.

Hopefully the professional side will help both recover from a jarring personal setback.

