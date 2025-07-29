Paige Bueckers gets called out by Wings teammate during epic TikTok dance together
Paige Bueckers dropped 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists as the Dallas Wings defeated the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty on Monday night. The rookie All-Star wasn’t the star after the game in the locker room, however.
Bueckers, 23, has been electric in her first season out of the national champion UConn Huskies both on and off the court. Besides what is a clear Rookie of the Year season, she’s also been a hit with her fashion choices like her unique look before the All-Star Game, and her pink skater-girl vibe fit for Monday’s win over New York.
She’s also gone viral hard launching her relationship with former Huskies teammate and current star Azzi Fudd, who also happened to be at the game vs. the Liberty where she wore a custom shirt professing her love for Bueckers.
After the big “W” in the locker room, the team did an epic TikTok dance. Bueckers, however, participated by sitting in her seat and moving her hands — something teammate Dijonai Carrington had to make fun of her for, posting “Like girllll you not that tireddddd you ain even play yesterdayyyy @Paige Bueckers plssss.”
Carrington is referring to the fact the team had a back-to-back with a game also on Sunday at home vs. the Las Vegas Aces but the team chose to rest Bueckers.
We know Bueckers likes to dance, too, with all her UConn TikToks she put out.
It’s still an awesome video and the team deserved to celebrate after getting just the 8th win of the season.
It wasn’t quite as epic as the 2013 Miami Heat doing “The Harlem Shake.” What would Bueckers have done for that?
