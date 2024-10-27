NFL star Myles Garrett wins Halloween in creepy ‘Terminator’ costume
NFL star Myles Garrett is used to collecting awards. Last season, the Cleveland Browns pass rusher was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. This weekend, if the Browns have such an award, Myles would run away with Best Halloween costume.
Garrett pulled up to Huntington Bank Field for the Browns' Week 8 showdown against the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens channeling his inner Arnold Schwarzenegger with an elaborate "Terminator" fit.
He has been known for his stellar costumes on Halloween, and this time he once again delivered.
MORE: Deshaun Watson gf Jilly Anais' sweet message after Browns QB's surgery
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garrett worked with a Hollywood costume designer to get his Halloween look in order.
"Myles Garrett worked with a former Hollywood stage and costume design team, Mike Castro of Madness FX, to design 'The Terminator' mask that he wore to today’s game vs. the Ravens," Schefty wrote on X.
That is as impressive as it gets.
This season, Garrett has recorded 17 tackles and four sacks for the struggling 1-6 Browns.
