NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk flexes ab-revealing vest, skirt 'date night' fit
NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk made a name for herself thanks to her incredible custom fits on San Francisco 49ers game days.
Kristin, who is the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, reworks old NFL jerseys and memorabilia to handcraft brilliant new looks for a variety of people, including Taylor Swift.
But, on Saturday night, Kristin let the other fashion designers do the work for her "date night" look.
Kristin showed off her matching two-piece suede fit on Instagram along with the details. The stunning, ab-revealing vest and skirt combo is a brilliant look, but it comes at a price.
She is wearing a Josephine suede vest in cinnamon which will run you a cool $398, while the bottom is a Marcella suede skirt in cinnamon which costs $528.
Nobody said that looking good came cheap.
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
It will be exciting to see what fit she comes up with next, because you know it is going to be a hit.
Unfortunately, the 49ers have a bye in Week 9, so we will have to wait until Sunday, November 10, when they travel to Tampa Bay for a showdown with the Buccaneers to see what heat she cooks up next.
