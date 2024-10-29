NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk makes ‘My Cousin Vinny’ fans forget Marisa Tomei
NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk cannot miss.
The fashion connoisseur and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has made a name for herself thanks to her stunning custom-made fits on gameday. She reworks NFL gear and memorabilia to make eye-catching fits.
But, for the holiday, she decided to leave the 49ers gear behind and go with a look from a classic film.
MORE: Kristin Juszczyk’s sheer crop top makes custom 49ers coat hard to miss
Kristin channeled her inner Mona Lisa Vito from "My Cousin Vinny" in her floral jumpsuit and made people forget about Marisa Tomei.
MORE: NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk rips 49ers shirt into ab rocking, high-slit fit
Flawless.
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
It will be exciting to see what fit she comes up with next, because you know it is going to be a hit.
