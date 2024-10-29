The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk makes ‘My Cousin Vinny’ fans forget Marisa Tomei

Kristin Juszczyk is known for making her own stunning NFL fits, but the San Francisco 49ers WAG made it clear that she can make anything look good.

Josh Sanchez

Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom-made jacket in a show of her support for her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom-made jacket in a show of her support for her husband, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk cannot miss.

The fashion connoisseur and wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has made a name for herself thanks to her stunning custom-made fits on gameday. She reworks NFL gear and memorabilia to make eye-catching fits.

But, for the holiday, she decided to leave the 49ers gear behind and go with a look from a classic film.

Kristin channeled her inner Mona Lisa Vito from "My Cousin Vinny" in her floral jumpsuit and made people forget about Marisa Tomei.

Kristin Juszczyk, NFL WAGs, San Francisco 49ers, Marisa Tomei, My Cousin Vinny
Kristin Jusczyk/Instagram
Kristin Juszczyk, NFL WAGs, San Francisco 49ers, My Cousin Vinny
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk, NFL WAGs, San Francisco 49ers, Marisa Tomei, My Cousin Vinny
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram
Kristin Juszczyk, NFL WAGs, San Francisco 49ers, My Cousin Vinny
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Flawless.

Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.

It will be exciting to see what fit she comes up with next, because you know it is going to be a hit.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

