49ers injured star Nick Bosa bluntly dissed by non-girlfriend Megan Moroney
Well you didn't have to be so rude about it Megan Moroney.
Yes, yes, we too fell for the trap that you were dating San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa when you showed up to a Niners game rocking a custom jersey. Not to mention you and Bosa started following each other on Instagram, the modern day version of sending the bat signal that you might indeed might be a couple.
Then you followed it up by showing off your 49ers hat. Game on!
Sadly, you kicked the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year while he was down, given the 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler is out for the year with a torn ACL that he suffered in the Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals, with your comments to People magazine.
“I'm not dating right now at all,” Moroney said. “I'm too busy.”
"Right now" is the big question for Moroney and Bosa
People does the nifty spin of framing it around Bosa, but was the country star, also 28, specifically talking about Bosa when the interviewer asked the question? Were there any follow ups?
Had you dated at one time, Megan? Are you still in the long-distance flirting stage with Bosa, because we agree, you certainly are too busy with your intense touring schedule.
You two are still following each other on IG, so there was not a falling out.
We'll take your word for it, for now, but we still hold out hope that you'll still join the NFL WAG club full-time eventually. Bosa's massive arms alone make it worth it.
(Please not that yes, our tone is full sarcasm. This is sports entertainment, so we are most certainly entertained.)
