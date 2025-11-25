The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers injured star Nick Bosa bluntly dissed by non-girlfriend Megan Moroney

The San Francisco 49ers star defensive end was randomly called out in a long feature about Megan Moroney.

Matthew Graham

Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney / IMAGO / Starface

Well you didn't have to be so rude about it Megan Moroney.

Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney poses with her new artist of the year award backstage during the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, yes, we too fell for the trap that you were dating San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa when you showed up to a Niners game rocking a custom jersey. Not to mention you and Bosa started following each other on Instagram, the modern day version of sending the bat signal that you might indeed might be a couple.

Then you followed it up by showing off your 49ers hat. Game on!

RELATED: Nick Bosa's ex-girlfriend Jenna takes the internet by storm in "little yellow dress"

Sadly, you kicked the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year while he was down, given the 28-year-old five-time Pro Bowler is out for the year with a torn ACL that he suffered in the Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals, with your comments to People magazine.

RELATED: Brandon Aiyuk's wife Rochelle in spotlight after star's alleged ugly 49ers divorce

Nick Bosa
Sept. 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“I'm not dating right now at all,” Moroney said. “I'm too busy.”

"Right now" is the big question for Moroney and Bosa

Megan Moroney
The Gulf Coast Jam wrapped up their four day country music festival with headliner Blake Shelton Sunday, June 1, 2025. Other performers Sunday included Megan Moroney, DASHA, Mackenzie Carpenter and Jake Kohn. The Savannah Bananas also made an appearance on stage during the evening. / Photo by Mike Fender for the News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

People does the nifty spin of framing it around Bosa, but was the country star, also 28, specifically talking about Bosa when the interviewer asked the question? Were there any follow ups?

Had you dated at one time, Megan? Are you still in the long-distance flirting stage with Bosa, because we agree, you certainly are too busy with your intense touring schedule.

RELATED: Brock Purdy's baby Millie has perfect outfit for dad in 49ers return victory

Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney arrives on the red carpet for the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You two are still following each other on IG, so there was not a falling out.

We'll take your word for it, for now, but we still hold out hope that you'll still join the NFL WAG club full-time eventually. Bosa's massive arms alone make it worth it.

(Please not that yes, our tone is full sarcasm. This is sports entertainment, so we are most certainly entertained.)

Nick Bosa
Jul. 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) awaits his turn during pass rushing drills during the second day of training camp. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

