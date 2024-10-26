Nick Saban daughter-in-law Samira stuns in elegant dress at Ms Terry event
The Saban family was out and about in Tuscaloosa on Friday night for the Bryant Society event. Miss Terry was honored at the event as one of the inductees for the "generosity and loyalty of those contributing to the success of Alabama Athletics."
While Nick Saban is no longer the Alabama football coach, the Sabans remain loved by the Crimson Tide faithful.
Saban's daughter-in-law Samira, who is married to his son Nicholas, was among the many in attendance for the event and she showed up in a glammed up look.
MORE: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen's glammed up look in 'homecoming' gown
Samira shared a photo of her stunning gown from the stands of Bryant-Denny on social media.
Her look was completed with a Yves Saint Laurent handbag.
It's all in the details.
Miss Terry was honored at the event after her lifetime donations at Alabama surpassed $1 million. She was recognized with her own miniature Bear Bryant statue.
MORE: Did Ms. Terry beat Nick Saban with er College GameDay picks?
"The Bryant Society is comprised of individuals, families, and organizations who understand that championship programs are built through vision and an unwavering desire for excellence. They each play their part in our efforts to 'prepare to win' by contributing leadership gifts of at least $1 million. ," the Bryant Society website reads.
Samira, meanwhile, frequents Alabama football games and always brings her A-game with the fits.
Is there anything the Saban family can't do?
As for the football team, Alabama will look to get back on the right track on Saturday after losing two of the last three games.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Crimson Tide is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
