Nick Saban's daughter Kristen's glammed up look in 'homecoming' gown

Kristen Saban, the daughter of legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban, shared a glammed up look at Bryant-Denny Stadium in her stunning "homecoming" gown.

Josh Sanchez

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban hugs his daughter, Kristen Setas before the game with Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban hugs his daughter, Kristen Setas before the game with Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Nick Saban may no longer be the head coach of the Alabama football team, but his legend lives on in Tuscaloosa. On Friday night, his wife, Terry Saban, was honored as one of the inductees to the Bryant Society which honors "the generosity and loyalty of those contributing to the success of Alabama Athletics."

Terry Saban was honored at the even for reaching the $1 million donation mark.

Saban's daughter, Kristen, was in attendance for the ceremony and broke out a stunning look for the event.

Kristen took to social media after the ceremony was over to show off her glammed up, shiny dress from the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

She joked that she was in her "homecoming" gown, with the No. 15 Crimson Tide's Homecoming Game taking place on Saturday afternoon against the No. 21 Missouri Tigers.

Kristen Saban, Alabama football, Nick Saban daughter
Kristen Saban/Instagram
Kristen Saban, Alabama football, Nick Saban daughter
Kristen Saban/Instagram

That is one way to turn heads.

The Sabans' philothranpic efforts are definitely worthy of recognition and now Miss Terry will have her own miniature Bear Bryant statue to recognize her giving through the couple's various foundations.

Terry Saban, Nick Saban wife, Alabama football
Kristen Saban/Instagram

"The Bryant Society is comprised of individuals, families, and organizations who understand that championship programs are built through vision and an unwavering desire for excellence. They each play their part in our efforts to 'prepare to win' by contributing leadership gifts of at least $1 million. ," the Bryant Society website reads.

"Now, more than ever, philanthropic contributions can be the catalyst for success by providing the margin of excellence that sets The University of Alabama apart."

Kristen Saban, Nick Saban, Terry Saban, Alabama football
Kristen Saban/Instagram

As for the football team, Alabama will look to get back on the right track on Saturday after losing two of the last three games.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Crimson Tide is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

