Nick Saban's daughter Kristen's glammed up look in 'homecoming' gown
Nick Saban may no longer be the head coach of the Alabama football team, but his legend lives on in Tuscaloosa. On Friday night, his wife, Terry Saban, was honored as one of the inductees to the Bryant Society which honors "the generosity and loyalty of those contributing to the success of Alabama Athletics."
Terry Saban was honored at the even for reaching the $1 million donation mark.
Saban's daughter, Kristen, was in attendance for the ceremony and broke out a stunning look for the event.
WATCH: Nick Saban drops NSFW bomb in ESPN College GameDay debut
Kristen took to social media after the ceremony was over to show off her glammed up, shiny dress from the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
She joked that she was in her "homecoming" gown, with the No. 15 Crimson Tide's Homecoming Game taking place on Saturday afternoon against the No. 21 Missouri Tigers.
That is one way to turn heads.
MORE: Did Ms. Terry beat Nick Saban with er College GameDay picks?
The Sabans' philothranpic efforts are definitely worthy of recognition and now Miss Terry will have her own miniature Bear Bryant statue to recognize her giving through the couple's various foundations.
"The Bryant Society is comprised of individuals, families, and organizations who understand that championship programs are built through vision and an unwavering desire for excellence. They each play their part in our efforts to 'prepare to win' by contributing leadership gifts of at least $1 million. ," the Bryant Society website reads.
MORE: Alabama star Ryan Williams’ insanely tiny bedroom TV has fans in disbelief
"Now, more than ever, philanthropic contributions can be the catalyst for success by providing the margin of excellence that sets The University of Alabama apart."
As for the football team, Alabama will look to get back on the right track on Saturday after losing two of the last three games.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Crimson Tide is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
