Nicki Minaj falls in love with Gabby Thomas after meeting her
Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas turned heads at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event, and met up with another legend — rapper Nicki Minaj.
During the event, Thomas interviewed Minaj briefly, but it only took a moment for Minaj to fully be in awe of Thomas’ star power.
After the interaction, the “Super Bass” hitmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her fandom for Thomas.
“I love her,” Minaj wrote. “Congrats to her. First time meeting her. Loved her instantly.”
Both Thomas and Minaj are in their winning season. This past summer, Thomas earned three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games — one in the 200-meter sprint, one in the 4 x 100-meter sprint, and another in the 4 x 400-meter sprint. Last night, Minaj won the Hip-Hop Album of the Year award at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards for her fifth studio album “Pink Friday 2.”
During today’s event, Minaj recalled how important her fan base, the Barbz, came to be.
“Before I signed and actually had a record deal, my fans were making a moment for themselves on Twitter, and I had already given them a name,” Minaj said. “When I started calling my fans ‘the Barbz,’ there were no rappers naming their fans. There were only two people at that time — and I don’t know which came first — I know Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, they had Beliebers and Monsters. Now every single human being who’s an artist gives their fans a nickname.”
And now, we know Thomas is a certified Barb.
