Gabby Thomas reveals hilarious way she can find her car in parking lots
Gabby Thomas is back from an epic vacation to the Maldives with longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes, and is driving to appointments all over Austin, Texas.
Thomas, who gave us a rare glimpse into her relationship with McManes during the trip, drove to get a new hairdo right away after all the sun and fun. She took a casual selfie with the new ‘do in her car.
The 27-year-old star also returned home to her dog, “The World’s Fastest Pug” named Rico Thee Pug. Thomas misses her dog when she travels, even getting a hilarious gift from McManes for when she’s gone. Rico Thee Pug is also the reason Thomas can find where she parked wherever she goes, the three-time Olympic gold medalist revealed on Instagram.
Yea, that would make it pretty easy. That’s Rico Thee Pug as a car ornament. Instead of dice in the mirror, it’s pug in the mirror.
Rico Thee Pug also likes physically being in the car — or hanging out of it.
Rico Thee Pug is just a happy, happy, happy dog.
Thomas and McManes have shared Rico The Pug since being together in 2022, but Thomas has had the dog since 2020. She’s had no trouble finding her car ever since.
